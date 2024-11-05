It appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Yorkshire - as well as the South Yorkshire practices where patients are the most satisfied with their experience.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in South Yorkshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Darton Health Centre - Darton There were 344 survey forms sent out to patients at Darton Health Centre in Darton. The response rate was 38%, with 129 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 81% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Norfolk Park Health Centre - Sheffield There were 363 survey forms sent out to patients at Norfolk Park Health Centre in Sheffield. The response rate was 31%, with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 81% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Veritas Health Centre - Sheffield There were 406 survey forms sent out to patients at Veritas Health Centre in Sheffield. The response rate was 26%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 80% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales