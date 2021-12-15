As part of the ‘Gi Us a Drink’ initiative from December 17, pubs, bar and clubs across the city are taking donations worth the price of a drink – of £4 – that will be put into a collective pot to help fund The Children’s Hospital Charity.

At the moment the charity is helping the hospital get together enough funds to build a helipad which will help saves the lives of those brought to SCH by air ambulance.

Sheffield Childrens Hospital Picture Dean Atkins

Organiser Majid Khan said: “I want to invite other venues to participate and think this is a great way to show we in the hospitality industry do try and make a difference.”

Participating venues include: Bar One Four One, Tiger Works, Onyx Nightclub, Bloo88, The Wick, Kettle Black, Wildcard and Tank Nightclub.

The charity is inviting more bars to join in.

If you would like to sign your bar up to ‘Gi Us a Drink’ message the page directly or email [email protected]