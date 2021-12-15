Bars team up to support Sheffield Children's Hospital with ‘Gi Us a Drink’ scheme
This Friday revellers at Sheffield’s bars will be invited to donate to a fund supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
As part of the ‘Gi Us a Drink’ initiative from December 17, pubs, bar and clubs across the city are taking donations worth the price of a drink – of £4 – that will be put into a collective pot to help fund The Children’s Hospital Charity.
At the moment the charity is helping the hospital get together enough funds to build a helipad which will help saves the lives of those brought to SCH by air ambulance.
Organiser Majid Khan said: “I want to invite other venues to participate and think this is a great way to show we in the hospitality industry do try and make a difference.”
Participating venues include: Bar One Four One, Tiger Works, Onyx Nightclub, Bloo88, The Wick, Kettle Black, Wildcard and Tank Nightclub.
The charity is inviting more bars to join in.