New figures show that Barnsley’s rate of teenage pregnancies has fallen – but is still above the regional average.

Figures show that the rate of under 18 conceptions was 23 during 2021-23 Q3, compared to 16.4 for Yorkshire and the Humber and 12.7 for England (national)

For under 16 conceptions during 2018-2020, Barnsley had the second highest rate when compared to statistical neighbours, with under 18 conception rates being the highest.

The ward with the highest teenage pregnancy rate is St. Helen’s, with 4.1 teen conceptions per 1,000, followed by Kingstone with 42.5.

The lowest rates in Barnsley are Penistone East with 3.1 and Darton East with 5.1

Nationally, the under 18 conception rate has fallen by 64 per cent, and the under 16 rate by over 65 per cent to the lowest level since 1969 but more recent data shows a widening gap for Yorkshire and the Humber and the rest of the country.

A report by Barnsley Council’s scrutiny task and finish group, which researched sexual and reproductive health in the borough, found that “more needs to be done to develop sex-positive attitudes and normaliseconversations.

“Outreach youth work, family centres, schools and parents can all contribute to having open and honest conversations with young people aboutcontraception.”

“Poor sexual health outcomes are not distributed evenly and those from marginalised communities continue to be disproportionately affected by poor sexual health.

“Local services see an over-representation from black communities, gay and bisexual men, trans people, and people impacted by deprivation and poverty.”

It adds that ‘new and emerging problems’ in relation to sexual and reproductive health include an increase of Syphilis and Gonorrhoea, and ‘increased risky behaviours, as access to sex is made easier through social media and dating apps.

The group, made up of cross-party councillors, made a number of recommendations to improve health outcomes, including realigning resources to address sexual and reproductive health needs.

They also recommend increasing access to information and support for young people; use social media to remove the stigma of sexual health clinics; and increase support for young parents and their children.