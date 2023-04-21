Julia Burrows announced this week that she will retire in October.

A spokesperson from Barnsley Council said: “[Julia] was instrumental in using her knowledge and experience in helping guide us through the Covid-19 pandemic, with her insights into how Barnsley was affected week on week and what we could all do to help protect ourselves and each other.

Julia said: “It’s been the privilege of my life to work for Barnsley Council, so it hasn’t been an easy decision, but it feels the right time personally for me to hand over the reins. I’m letting everyone know my news early on so there will be more time for appointing and allowing a smooth transition for whoever follows me.

