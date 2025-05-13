Barnsley’s community health checks impress Tokyo visitors as blood pressure drive tops 8,000

A health initiative in Barnsley is attracting international attention, with representatives from Japan visiting the town to learn about its award-winning, community-led blood pressure check programme.

The How’s Thi Ticker initiative, launched in 2022, has now delivered more than 8,000 free blood pressure checks across the borough, popping up in barber shops, cafes, libraries, and even workplaces.

This spring, representatives from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government visited Barnsley to see firsthand how the scheme works. The Japanese delegation came to study how the town has used local data to target those most at risk of heart problems, and how public health teams are reaching people in familiar, everyday settings.

The visit also included a tour of Barnsley’s Community Diagnostic Centre at The Glass Works, where NHS health checks and screenings are available in the heart of the town centre.

Employers are still being encouraged to take part in the scheme by hosting on-site health checks. The council says the initiative not only improves health outcomes but also raises awareness about heart health in hard-to-reach communities.

For more information on how your business can get involved, employers are encouraged to contact the How’s Thi Ticker team directly at [email protected].