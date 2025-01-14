Barnsley to receive £1.26m boost for early years support
The funding will provide vital early years support to families across the borough, offering services such as pregnancy support, infant feeding advice, parenting classes, and more.
The government scheme will distribute £126m between 75 local authorities with high levels of deprivation, including Barnsley.
The funding is designed to provide a raft of support for families, from pregnancy up to the age of two through the Start for Life Service.
The Department of Health and Social Care said that services provided through the scheme such as antenatal classes, health visitors, parenting support, baby and toddler groups, and childcare are all essential in guiding parents and supporting child development.
More than 80 per cent of parents nationally have reported struggling to access these services, and this lack of support can create barriers to development. Many children are not fully prepared for school, with over a third unable to dress independently and 90 per cent of reception teachers noting at least one child in their class who is not yet toilet trained.
A key focus of the initiative is improving mental health support for families, enhancing infant feeding services, and ensuring that parents have access to comprehensive support networks.
