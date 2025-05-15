Barnsley responds to high youth self-harm rates with 24/7 mental health line

A new round-the-clock mental health line has been launched in Barnsley, in a bid to tackle one of the region’s most urgent health challenges – high rates of self-harm among children and young people.

According to a report to Barnsley Metropolitan Council’s health and wellbeing board, Barnsley has the highest number of emergency admissions for self-harm among children and young people in Yorkshire and the Humber.

In the year leading up to March 2023, there were approximately 140 hospital admissions for self-harm among individuals aged 10 to 24, equating to a rate of 374.9 per 100,000 young people. This rate is notably higher than the national average of 319 per 100,000.

In response, a new 24/7 mental health crisis telephone service is now being rolled out across the borough to provide immediate support for anyone in distress.

For young people in particular, a new service called Night Owls launched in April, which offers support outside of school and work hours. It can be accessed through NHS 111 (option 2), and is designed to offer a calm, confidential space for children, teenagers, and their families to get help before a crisis escalates.

These services are part of a broader review of mental and emotional health support for children and young people, with a focus on using resources more effectively and identifying gaps in provision. Digital platforms like Kooth have already been introduced to improve access to early help.

The report states: “These services will be closely analysed for impact, whilst alongside this, a full review of all children and young people’s mental and emotional health services is taking place to ensure all resources are being used effectively and identify opportunities for improvement.”