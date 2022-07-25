Barnsley residential care fees to rise to £33,946 per year – and £36,849 for dementia care

The increase is set to be agreed by Barnsley Council’s cabinet on Wednesday, July 27.

It will mean that the base rate for standard residential care will rise from £607.44 per week to £652.82

Fees for Barnsley residents who require residential and nursing care in care homes are set to rise by 10.6 per cent.

For dementia sufferers in residential care, the weekly fee will rise to £708.65 from the previous rate of £652.82.

Per year, standard residential care will cost £33,946 and £36,849 for dementia care.

A report to cabinet states that the rises have been agreed to reflect the 6.6 per cent increase in National Living Wage and takes account of other costpressures such as the 1.25 per cent National Insurance Contributions levy, inflation, and energy costs.

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for health and adult social care, said: “To help people get the care and support they need when they need it, it’s important we consider a fee uplift for providing adult social care services.

"The proposed changes will help the sector deliver the best care and support for our residents, offering diverse and sustainable options for people to live well in Barnsley.

“This year’s review allows us to recognise the impact the cost of living crisis is having on adult social care providers while improving pay and conditions for staff.