Barnsley ranks lowest in England for healthy life expectancy for women

Barnsley now ranks lowest in England for healthy life expectancy for women, who are expected to live just 52.6 years in good health.

For men, the picture is slightly better, but still troubling, with an average healthy life expectancy of 52.8 years—ranking the area as second lowest in the country.

Healthy Life Expectancy (HLE) refers to the number of years a person can expect to live in good health, without being limited by illness or disability. It takes into account not just how long people live, but how many of those years are spent in a state of good health, free from chronic diseases, injuries, or conditions that affect daily life.

While national government policies play a key role in addressing the broader determinants of health, local strategies are also being put in place to combat the decline and improve overall well-being in Barnsley.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet member for public health, told today’s cabinet meeting: “Barnsley now ranks lowest in England for women and second lowest for men. Around 80 per cent of healthy life expectancy is shaped by where we are born, live and work, with 10 to 20 per cent being determined by access to National Health Service care.

“The main risk factor for poor health is the lack of resources. We have a number of local strategies and programs to address these issues. These include a new health and wellbeing strategy, the pathways to work commission and the great childhood ambitions program.

“Additionally, new health care delivery methods like the town centre community diagnostic centre and the health on the high street ambition aim to bring health and well being activities into the very heart of Barnsley town centre.”

The Health Foundation found that more deprived areas are more likely to have lower healthy life expectancy – there is an average gap of 19 years in healthy life expectancy between the most and least deprived areas of the country.