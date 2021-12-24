Barnsley mum’s praise for ‘lovely and caring’ staff after Christmas birth

Abbey from Stead Lane, Hoyland Common, had baby Ezra on Boxing Day 2020, and says it was an “amazing” experience.

Abbey, 26, praised staff for her care, after a scan showed a minor problem with the baby.

Although Ezra was due on December 29, Abbey had to be induced on Christmas Eve to make sure mum and baby were safe.

Abbey said: “One scan showed a minor problem with the baby, and I was so scared after having no partner at my side due to Covid.

“There was a lovely nurse who offered me a cup of tea and sat with me whilst I was anxious.”

“It was Christmas Eve and I attended a growth scan and was given the information about my induction.

“The nurses came round and put on the Christmas music to lighten the mood.

“After about seven hours waiting for a bed in the labour ward the nurses on shift came to explain that I wouldn’t be going to the labour ward that night with it being so busy and I wasn’t urgent on the list.

“I told them how I felt so down about it being Christmas in the morning and not being able to see my little boy and partner.

“She said I could go home and be on a waiting list call, which made me feel so much better.

“I attended Christmas morning at 9am for checks on my baby which where all great. I spent Christmas with my family and at around 11.30pm my phone rang and it was to say that I had my place on the labour ward and it was all go.

“My partner and I arrived and had very quick Covid tests and got comfy in our own little room.

“The midwife came and explained what would happen. They broke my waters and the pains started soon after.

“I was offered gas and air to ease the pain – the midwives were so lovely and caring.

“My partner kept asking questions and they were so informative and kept him at ease.

“Baby boy Ezra was welcomed to the world at 4.05am on 26 December.

“They did all the normal baby checks on him and then left us comfortable to enjoy our baby boy and soak up the new-born bubble.

“The whole experience from start to finish was amazing and so comfortable.

“After having a previous pregnancy at a different hospital, it was so nice to finally feel so cared for and looked after.

” I cannot praise Barnsley maternity team enough. I even told my friend to swap hospitals and she gave birth at Barnsley too and still thanks me to this day!”

Staff at Barnsley Hospital’s antenatal and postnatal ward have undertaken 12 days of fundraising for equipment to help new parents feel more comfortable, such as coffee machines, TVs, and Phototherapy units for babies with jaundice.