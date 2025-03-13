Barnsley midwives offer expert advice on safe sleep for babies during Lullaby Trust’s safe sleep week

Parents in Barnsley are being offered support and advice on how to put their baby to sleep safely, as part of a campaign to support safer sleep week.

Midwives from Barnsley Hospital, as well as staff from Barnsley Council’s family hubs and 0-19 public nursing service, have teamed up to provide stalls in Barnsley Market and outside the hospital’s antenatal unit, in a bid to help parents to be and new parents with advice on how to put their baby to sleep safely.

The initiative is part of the Lullaby Trust’s Safe Sleep Week, a national campaign aimed at educating parents and carers about practices that reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Midwives Michelle Young and Zoe Robertshaw are on hand at the market to answer questions and provide helpful resources on how to create a safe sleep environment for babies. The stall offers free leaflets, visual guides, and other resources for anyone looking for advice on safe sleep practices.

Midwives Zoe Robertshaw (Left) and Michelle Young (Right) at the safe sleep stall in Barnsley Market

Michelle, bereavement lead midwife at Barnsley Hospital, explained the significance of the campaign, and the importance of being visible in the community.

“It’s really important, because it’s just about getting that knowledge out there,” said Michelle.

“You’re also talking to the older generations, who didn’t do this, and some of the younger generations may be influenced by the older generations.

“It’s not to scare families, it’s it’s to make sure we are promoting safer sleep, anything we can do, [such as] no smoking around your baby. Smoking really increases the risk of sudden infant death (SIDS), and making sure there’s someone who is sober to look after the baby as well.

Michelle Young, bereavement lead midwife, in the stall at Barnsley Hospital.

“It’s always the ABCs of safer sleep. Always sleep baby on their back, in a clear cot or crib space.”

Michelle added that the Lullaby Trust also provides advice should families choose to co-sleep safely.

“Just think, safe sleep every sleep – in emergency situations where there’s a change in routine, they’re sleeping out, making sure that we’re always thinking safe sleep.”

Safe sleep guidelines include placing babies on their backs to sleep, keeping the sleep environment free from soft bedding, pillows, or toys, and ensuring that babies sleep in a cot or Moses basket in the same room as their parents for the first six months.

Michelle and Zoe also discuss the importance of other factors such as keeping babies room between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius, ensuring any products for baby sleep meet British safety standards, and making sure baby is asleep on a firm, flat waterproof mattress with their feet to the foot of the bed.

The midwives also stressed the importance of managing expectations around young babies sleeping through the night. They emphasised that it is completely normal for babies to wake during the night and reassured parents that this is a natural part of their development.

The Lullaby Trust’s Safe Sleep Week aims to raise awareness of these vital safety practices, ensuring that all parents and carers feel empowered to make informed decisions about their babies’ sleep. The campaign is part of a larger national effort to educate families and promote healthy sleep habits for infants.

The midwives encourage anyone with concerns or questions about safe sleep to stop by the stall at Barnsley Market, or in the hospital, until the end of the week where they will be available to offer expert advice and guidance. They hope that by providing accessible support, parents in the community will feel more confident in ensuring their babies sleep safely.

Parents can also access safer sleep advice through the Lullaby Trust website, call midwives on the birthing centre at Barnsley Hospital 24 hours a day on 01226 432249, or speak to their community midwife or health visitor.

Parents who need advice or would like to speak to professionals about any concerns are also encouraged to contact the Barnsley Family Hubs service, or the 0-19 nursing service.