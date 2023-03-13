Barnsley is in the top five places in the country for the number of anti-depressant prescriptions per 1,000 of the population.

A scrutiny report into mental health in the borough found that almost 14 per cent of adults have been diagnosed with depression – higher than the Yorkshire and Humber average of 12 per cent.

Barnsley also has the highest rate of hospital admissions due to self-harm in the region, and its suicide rate is ‘significantly higher than the national average’ -despite halving over the last three years.

Risk factors such as smoking, poor diet and exercise, and alcohol consumption have a ‘high prevalence’ in the borough, and rates for hospital admissions where drug or alcohol-related mental health and behavioural disorders are a factor are ‘significantly’ above national rates.

Demand for mental health services increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the report, and ‘a squeeze on living standards, unmanageable debt and economic recessions cause a rise in mental health problems, and, sadly, are connected to a rise in suicides’.

Barnsley has been selected to pilot an NHS 111 service in April so it can triage calls from people in mental distress, and the borough’s first crisis alternative service supported 33 clients who required mental health support during January.

If you’re in crisis and need to talk, please contact:

Samaritans on 116 123

National Suicide Prevention Helpline UKon 0800 689 5652 (6pm–3:30am every day).

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) 0800 58 58 58 (5pm–midnight every day)