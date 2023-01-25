Barnsley hospice staff have celebrated an “outstanding” rating from a health watchdog, a year after being rated “inadequate”.

The CQC report, published on January 25, found that “people were truly respected and valued as individuals,” under the hospice’s care.

Inspectors found that the service had made “significant improvements”, and praised staff for being “committed to continually learning and improving services.”

The report added that staff are “highly motivated and inspired to offer care that was kind and promoted people’s dignity.

“Relationships between people who use the service, those close to them, andstaff were strong, caring, respectful and supportive.

“Ward areas were clean and had suitable furnishings which were clean and well-maintained.

“The service had enough medical, nursing and support staff to keep patients safe.

“The inpatient unit accommodated a maximum of 10 patients, and we saw the actual number of nurses and healthcare assistants matched the planned numbers.

“The hospice cooks spent time with patients listening and planning meals, snacks and drinks to suit their needs and wishes.”

Martine Tune, chief executive officer and chief nurse at Barnsley Hospice said: “We are delighted that the hospice has been rated outstanding following our latest CQC inspection.

“The last couple of years have been extremely challenging for the hospice, and I am incredibly proud of how the team have pulled together to ensure the necessary steps were taken to improve our service.