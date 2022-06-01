The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Barnsley Hospice “inadequate” last year, and and placed it in special measures.

Inspectors from the watchdog visited the hospice in January, and found that the “provider had made some improvements but there remained significant concerns and the provider remains in special measures”.

Ratings for being safe and well-led also remain rated as inadequate, being effective remains rated as requires improvement and caring remains rated as good.

Barnsley Hospice's chief executive officer says the service has taken "immediate action" following a CQC report, which branded the hospice "inadequate".

Being responsive has improved from inadequate to requires improvement.

The report following the inspection found that “the service did not always control infection risk well”, and “the provider did not ensure staff understood their responsibilities when obtaining appropriate consent”.

The hospice was praised for having enough staff to keep patients safe and inspectors found that feedback from patients was “generally positive”.

Inspectors also found that staff felt valued, and praised the new leadership team who “demonstrated a genuine willingness to learn, improve and build a sustainable quality service for the future”.

Sarah Dronsfield, CQC’s head of hospital inspection, said:“It’s concerning that, despite issuing urgent conditions on the provider’s registration to ensure the leadership team brought about immediate and urgent improvements, there were still some breaches which hadn’t been addressed since our last inspection.

“These breaches include ensuring incidents are properly reported and investigated, and that learning is shared to prevent similar incidents occurring. The service must also ensure effective systems are in place to manage risks to patients.

“We’ll continue to monitor the service closely and will return to inspect to see what improvements have been made.

“At that point, if we’re not satisfied sufficient changes have been made and embedded, we won’t hesitate to take further enforcement action to keep people safe.”

Martine Tune, chief executive officer and chief nurse of Barnsley Hospice said: “We take the findings of our latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection very seriously and accept we have fallen short in meeting some of the standards required.

“We want to assure the people of Barnsley that we are making extraordinary efforts to work with the CQC and address all issues raised as part of our continuous improvement journey.

“We have taken immediate action to address the findings raised in the CQC report, and have made significant improvements in the four months since we were inspected.

“Many changes have been made since the inspection was carried out, including the appointment of our new Executive Leadership Team.

“The CQC has also highlighted some positive findings in their report, which we are proud of.

“Our care remains rated as Good, and our rating for being responsive to people’s needs has improved.