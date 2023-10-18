“It’s so important that research into AML continues, so that fewer families are forced to watch their loved ones suffer like Dene did.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dad-of-two Dene Firth passed away at just 48 years old, after a fight with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), an aggressive form of blood cancer.

His wife Diane and two children, 17-year-old Megan and 14-year-old Alfie, are backing new research projects which are trying to establish 'kinder and more effective' treatments for AML.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane said: "The chemotherapy he went through was awful. I went to the hospital every day and was still trying to look after our two children. It was unbearable at times.

"It’s so important that research into AML continues, so that fewer families are forced to watch their loved ones suffer like Dene did."

Dene and Diane Firth on their wedding day

Dene started to feel fatigued, had night sweats, and his foot swelled up and became painful. He was sent to the GP and then to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, where he was diagnosed in 2019.

"We were in disbelief, and very frightened. But despite our fear of the future, we remained hopeful it could be cured. Dene was a football coach for his son’s team, he was healthy," said Diane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his diagnosis the hunt for a stem cell donor began, but by the time a match was found, Dene still had over 40 per cent cancerous cells in his body, when he needed less than five per cent to have a transplant.

Dene with his children, Megan and Alfie, who are now aged 17 and 14.

He opted for palliative care, rather than a third round of chemotherapy, and sadly passed away on July 9, 2020.

AML affects over 3,000 people in the UK each year, and has one of the lowest survival rates of all cancers with just one in 10 people surviving longer than five years after being diagnosed.

Leukaemia UK has this week announced over £600,000 worth of funding into four new research projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Hazell, Chief Executive of Leukaemia UK, said: "Better, kinder treatments are desperately needed. We are grateful to every single supporter who has helped fund this research, allowing us to improve the lives of people affected by leukaemia."

Dr Kevin Rattigan, a funded researcher at the University of Glasgow, has identified the nutrients which AML needs to survive and developed a protein which can reduce those nutrients.