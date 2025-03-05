Barnsley Council sets out plans to improve private sector housing standards as 19% of rented homes contain health hazards

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has set out plans to tackle housing concerns in the private sector, as a new survey finds 19 per cent of privately rented homes in the borough have serious health and safety hazards.

The plan, which primarily focuses on private rented housing but also considers owner-occupiers and some registered providers, aims to regulate housing standards, address inequalities, and ensure homes are free from hazards. It comes as the private rented sector continues to grow in Barnsley, now making up 19 per cent of all housing in the borough.

According to a 2020 survey, an estimated 17 per cent of private sector homes in Barnsley have serious health and safety hazards, which rise to 19 per cent in private rented housing. Cold homes, overcrowding, and poor maintenance are seen as key factors contributing to health risks.

The council will continue to enforce housing standards and require landlords to remedy health and safety hazards identified in their properties. In cases where landlords fail to comply, enforcement action will be taken.

With the growth in private rented housing, the council is also placing a focus on regulating landlords and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). An estimated 1,527 HMOs exist in Barnsley, and the council plans to ensure these properties comply with health and safety regulations. Large HMOs with five or more tenants are required to be licensed, and the council will investigate unlicensed properties to ensure they meet the necessary standards.

The council is also prioritising enforcement action against “rogue landlords” who fail to maintain properties or engage in unlawful practices, such as overcrowding or improper evictions.

To help tenants, the council will introduce a mediation service to resolve disputes early and a tenancy support service to equip tenants with the skills to maintain stable housing. The council will also work with landlords to improve energy efficiency, including schemes to retrofit properties and reduce fuel poverty, addressing the ongoing concerns related to cold-related health issues.

As part of its broader strategy to meet housing demand, the council is committed to addressing the shortage of available homes in the private rented sector and improving underperforming properties. This includes tackling the issue of empty homes and working to bring these properties back into residential use.

Finally, the council will regularly review the need for additional or selective licensing in areas where housing conditions are poor or landlords fail to meet legal requirements. This will help ensure that housing standards are maintained and that landlords are held accountable for their actions.