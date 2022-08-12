Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby Ultrasound Clinic Sheffield, on New Era Square, off Bramall Lane, has been ordered to get back up to scratch following a visit by the CQC in June.

In a new report published today, Thursday, August 11, the healthcare watchdog found shortcomings in systems designed to keep pregnant mothers and their babies safe.

Critically, during the visit, there was no system in place to escalate concerns if abnormalities were found in a scan.

Risks to women’s health were not assessed before moving on to keepsake scans, and there was nothing in place to ensure staff were suitably qualified for their roles.

And, in one member of staff’s case, inspectors could not find evidence of a complete DBS check, or find references for any sonography staff.

Criticisms were levelled at management for how staff were unclear on their roles or what to do in an incident.

What happens next after safety concerns raised over Baby Ultrasound Clinic?

Now, the clinic has been served a warning notice to make improvements and will be revisited within six months.

Sarah Dronsfield, CQC head of hospital inspection, said: “We found several areas that needed improving to ensure expectant mothers receive safe and effective care when visiting the service for a scan.

“It was concerning that sonographers had no thorough guidance to follow if unexpected results or abnormalities were identified on an ultrasound scan.”

The visit did not count as a full inspection, and as such does not affect the formal CQC rating of the clinic, which is yet to be graded.

Baby Ultrasound was served with a list of legal requirements to improvement, including reassessing staff’s training, ensuring they are sharing patient’s data safely and creating systems to audit their own ability to look after mothers.

However, inspectors noted staff felt ‘respected, supported and valued’, and felt it focused on providing women with a positive experience.

Ms Dronsfield said: “We were pleased to see, however, that staff were friendly, welcoming, and confident. They spoke positively about their roles and demonstrated pride in their work.”