Assisted Dying: Former Sheffield MP talks on how bill could help those suffering with terminal illness
The Star’s Harry Harrison went to Westminster this week and spoke with former Sheffield MP Paul Blomfield who - now as the chair of Dignity in Dying - is working to help assisted dying into law.
It has split Parliament, and the Prime Minister’s cabinet, but MPs will soon have to vote on whether to continue the conversation on assisted dying or, effectively, end the discussion here.
Mr Blomfield spoke with Harry for The Sheffield Scoop Podcast on College Green, outside the Houses of Parliament, about the private members bill and his own experiences that have shaped his views on the subject.
Listen to The Sheffield Scoop wherever you get your podcasts - or click here.
