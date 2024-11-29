Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults Bill will come before Parliament on Friday, November 29, 2024.

The Star’s Harry Harrison went to Westminster this week and spoke with former Sheffield MP Paul Blomfield who - now as the chair of Dignity in Dying - is working to help assisted dying into law.

It has split Parliament, and the Prime Minister’s cabinet, but MPs will soon have to vote on whether to continue the conversation on assisted dying or, effectively, end the discussion here.

Mr Blomfield spoke with Harry for The Sheffield Scoop Podcast on College Green, outside the Houses of Parliament, about the private members bill and his own experiences that have shaped his views on the subject.

