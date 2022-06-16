Philip Said “ The Rotary Club normally does walks in May,I thought it would be nice to do a fundraiser.

We thought we could raise funds for a filter which turns water contaminated with anything upto cholera in it, and can make it into drinking water.”

Aquabox machines are capable of producing a litre of fresh water per minute.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aquabox filter.

“It uses a hand pump so there's no electricity, and over its lifespan it's capable of producing 500,000 litres of drinking water.

We have a link with a guy who is driving a minibus over there every two or three weeks with aid , so I thought it would be nice to merge the two”

It’s hoped that donations from the walk will generate enough money to buy an Aquabox.

Walkers will meet on June 18 at 930.am at Chapel Street Methodist Church in Mosborough.

Information brochure

There will be a brief demonstration of an Aquabox before proceeding on the guided walk with Richard Godley.

Walkers are advised to wear sturdy footwear and suitable clothing.

For further information go to www.Mosbourghhistory.co.uk