Yorkshire Ambulance Service will go on strike on Monday.

Sheffield is being urged to only call 999 in a life-threatening situation on Monday ahead of emergency services going on strike.

Ambulance workers and paramedics who are part of the union Unite across Yorkshire will take to picket lines on June 26.

It comes after government reached a pay settlement with a million health workers in May, largely made of GMB and Unison members that gave members a five per cent pay rise, plus a one-off sum of £1,655 minimum. However, the deal was not accepted by Unite members.

Strikers at Sheffield's Middlewood Road Ambulance Station in February. Frontline ambulance drivers and 999 call handlers are taking industrial action on Monday, June 26, over pay disputes.

Nick Smith, interim chief operating officer at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “It’s vital that people use our emergency service appropriately on Monday so that resources can be focused where they are most needed, and particularly on very serious and life-threatening incidents.

“All of our services are likely to see some disruption, with a possibility of delays in emergency responses and telephone calls to 999 and NHS 111 being answered.

“We need the public to use our services wisely; we will be here for those who really need us, but you should only call 999 when someone is in a life-threatening or very serious condition.

“Patients waiting for an ambulance should only call back if their symptoms worsen or to cancel an ambulance if alternative transport has been arranged, so that our lines are available to take new emergency calls.”

“We also ask that people seek help and advice from alternative healthcare providers, including NHS 111 Online (111.nhs.uk), or by visiting a pharmacist.”

The union's general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite will continue to escalate its industrial action until the government returns to the negotiating table and makes NHS workers a fair pay offer.

"Our members are clear that a decade of real-terms pay cuts and under investment is undermining the future of the NHS.

"The pay offer put forward by the government does nothing to address the recruitment and retention crisis of staff which is promoting the current staff exodus.

The government has previously said the demands were unaffordable.