Thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics are preparing to strike today after talks between the Government and unions failed to break the deadlock over pay.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay met union representatives on Tuesday afternoon but discussions around pay were off the table as the Government sought reassurances over strike cover

The GMB trade union said almost 1,500 ambulance workers across Yorkshire would walk out on Wednesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 28, from 12.01am until 11.59pm each day. It said ‘demoralised and downtrodden’ paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff were taking industrial action as they faced ‘another massive real terms pay cut’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as NHS leaders have warned they are unable to keep patients safe during strikes, while NHS England bosses urged people not to get drunk and end up needing emergency care. There will be responses for ‘life and limb’ emergencies only.

The service is struggling with staffing shortages, staff retention and the highest sickness absence rates among all NHS organisations. The target time of 60-minute handovers from ambulance to A&E that NHS England stipulated in March 2022 has not been met and patients are increasingly being held in ambulances awaiting treatment. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health minister Will Quince also urged people to think again about contact sports and avoid running on icy roads during the ambulance strike.

Onay Kasab, from Unite, warned after the meeting that ambulance strikes would escalate unless the Government agreed to pay negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I went in full of hope, unfortunately I've come out very, very disappointed, because all the Secretary of State wanted to talk about is what's been done already, the discussions at a local level to make sure that emergencies are covered tomorrow.

"The Government have got to engage on pay because these strikes will escalate otherwise, that is the reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our members are absolutely determined to win not just the pay battle but to win the battle to save the NHS."

After the meeting with unions, Mr Barclay tweeted: "I hugely value the work of our NHS staff & it's disappointing some union members are going ahead with further strike action - my door remains open to further talks. Unions have called for industrial action to cause maximum disruption & inevitably this will have an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My priority remains patient safety. We have contingency plans in place & I have met with ambulance union reps today urging them to honour their commitment to provide responses to life-threatening emergency calls."

He added that union demands "are unaffordable during these challenging times but, as I've said before, I'm open to engaging with unions on how to make the NHS a better place to work".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, and NHS Providers, which collectively represent all NHS organisations, have written to Rishi Sunak requesting an end to the deadlock.

The letter to the Prime Minister said: "This isn't just about pay but about working conditions; many (workers) have said they are doing this because they no longer feel able to provide the level of care that their patients need and deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the context of more than 130,000 vacancies across the NHS, the elective backlog growing to over seven million people and urgent and emergency care, mental health, community and primary care services all under extreme pressure, this concern is more than understandable.

"With less than 24 hours to go until the ambulance strike, there is deep worry among NHS leaders about the level of harm and risk that could occur to patients tomorrow and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've rarely heard such strong and urgent expressions of concern from those running our hospitals, ambulance services and other vital health services.

"We urge you to do all you can to bring about an agreed solution, otherwise more members of the public will suffer unnecessarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand your position and the wider economic factors that your Government will be taking into consideration.

"But on health grounds alone, it is clear that we have entered dangerous territory and we hope this warning from NHS leaders should serve to focus minds in Government that a swift resolution to this damaging dispute is needed, and that opening negotiations on pay is the way to achieve that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, Downing Street acknowledged that Mr Sunak had not chaired Cobra meetings on the crisis or met the unions.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday the disputes with NHS nurses and paramedics were not raised, with discussions instead focusing on plans for the King's coronation in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls requesting an ambulance are split into categories, with category 1 being the most life-threatening, such as cardiac arrest, while category 2 covers conditions like stroke, heart attack and sepsis.

Unite leader Sharon Graham said cover would be provided for most serious calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The unions have agreed to provide cover tomorrow for life-threatening emergencies (category 1 cases) and serious cases like heart attack and stroke (category 2 cases).

"That has been agreed at a host of local NHS trusts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

She accused the Government of "misleading the public on this and at worst deliberately scaremongering" through suggestions that many serious calls would have no response.

It said talks were ongoing and further announcements would be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half of control room staff have been exempted from industrial action there, while patient transport staff will be exempted to convey people to appointments for dialysis and chemotherapy.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's World At One programme, Mr Taylor added: "We never want to alarm people but we have reached the stage where our leaders feel it's necessary to say they cannot guarantee patient safety, they cannot avoid risks as these strikes unfold."

Advertisement Hide Ad