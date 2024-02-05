Alcohol support: "People invite me into their lives when they’re at their lowest. I listen to their story"
A woman has shared how a new free service offering drug and alcohol support has helped her stop drinking.
Rose*, who had been drinking on and off since 2007, had free, in-hospital support from Rotherham Alcohol and Drug Service (ROADS) almost immediately after she got in touch.
She said: "I went 22 months without a drink, then started drinking again, and ended up very poorly and in hospital for about five weeks. I had neglected myself through drink.
"I didn’t have a drink for about nine months after that, and then started again for about two months straight, having up to three or four bottles a day.
"I wanted to be able to enjoy Christmas with my family. I’d got my son, partner and grandchildren coming for Christmas Day. That wouldn’t have happened if I was drinking."
ROADS aims to help patients in Rotherham Hospital understand the symptoms and impact of their use, and provides non-judgemental advice and information about medications and detoxing.
Bob Fynney, a recovery worker who leads the service, has alone helped 50 patients in just a three month period.
He said: "Often, clients in hospital with alcohol or drug-related challenges are already motivated to make a change, so offering help with no delay means that when they’re at their lowest, I’m here to listen and help.
"You’re working with people who want to change their life. I meet different people every day who invite me into their lives when they’re at their lowest. I sit by their bed and listen to their story.
"Most clients are dependent drinkers, drinking every day and are often back and forth from hospital.
"A key benefit of this service is that I’m able to offer assessments to patients in hospital so they don’t have to wait; they have almost immediate access."
Bob phoned Rose within two days of her being in touch with ROADS, and made arrangements to meet her and provide alcohol support.
Rose said: "If it wasn’t for Bob and ROADS, I don’t think I would have had the help before Christmas. I would have still been drinking.
"If you need it, get help as soon as possible - don’t let it go on and on until you end up in hospital."
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or drugs across Rotherham, call ROADS provided by WithYou on 08081 753 981, or visit the website for a free, confidential webchat service. Bob is available in Rotherham Hospital on the afternoon of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week.