Air pollution exposure in childhood linked to higher risk of substance abuse - new research

A ground-breaking study led by researchers at Sheffield Hallam University has uncovered significant links between early-life air pollution exposure and adverse developmental and mental health outcomes in adolescence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, published in Environmental Research, provides compelling evidence that childhood exposure to air pollution may have lasting impacts on cognitive development, educational achievement, and mental health.

The 11-year longitudinal study, which followed over 1,200 children from birth through to adolescence, identified four distinct patterns of childhood air pollution exposure and their associations with developmental outcomes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children exposed to consistently high levels of air pollution throughout childhood showed increased likelihood of attention problems and substance abuse in adolescence

Those with high exposure during prenatal and early postnatal periods faced elevated risks of attention problems and substance abuse

Children with elevated air pollution exposure during pre-school years had higher rates of conduct problems, lower educational attainment, and increased substance abuse

These associations remained significant even after controlling for a comprehensive range of family and socioeconomic factors

Sheffield landscape

The study was led by Dr Matthew Hobbs, Associate Professor in Spatial Data Science and Planetary Health and Transforming Lives Fellow in the School of Sport and Physical Activity at Sheffield Hallam University.

Dr Hobbs said: "This research represents a significant advancement in our understanding of how environmental pollutants can shape developmental trajectories.

“Our findings suggest that air pollution exposure during critical developmental windows may have far-reaching consequences for children's futures. They underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions and policies that reduce children's exposure to air pollution, particularly during sensitive developmental periods such as pregnancy and early childhood.”

The study utilised historical air pollution data from Christchurch, New Zealand, combined with detailed longitudinal data from the Christchurch Health and Development Study, which followed children born in 1977 for over 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research highlights the potential population-level impact of air pollution exposure on developmental outcomes. While individual risk increases may appear modest, the widespread nature of air pollution exposure means that even small elevations in risk could translate to significant public health concerns.

The research team emphasised that the results should inform child-centred urban planning and environmental policies that prioritise air quality in areas where children live, learn, and play.