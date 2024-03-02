Four February 29 'Leap Year' babies born at Chesterfield Royal Hospital including cute Miles from Sheffield
An adorable baby boy from Sheffield was one of four babies born on a busy February 29 at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital, meanign he has a special Leap Year birthday.
Young Miles was welcomed into the world by mum Ainsley and dad Tom, and older brother Monty, in the hospital's Birth Centre.
Monty was said to be "very happy" to meet his new baby brother, who was born at 10.35am and weighed 8lbs 13oz.
Chesterfield Royal Hospital offered their congratulations to the family, who are from the south of Sheffield, and all the other families who welcomed newborns on Leap Year Day.
The hospital team also thanked Rachel, the brilliant midwife who helped bring Miles safely into the world.
Miles will celebrate his next Leap Year birthday on February 29, 2028. Before then his parents will have to decide whether to celebrate on February 28 or March 1 each year.
Congratulations to Tom and Ainsley from everyone at The Star.