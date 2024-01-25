ADHD medication shortage "devastating" hundreds of Sheffield families and putting GCSE performances at risk
The manufacturer has suggested the shortage may continue until April.
Hundreds of people across Sheffield have been struggling over the past few months as there is a shortage of ADHD medication across the country.
Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, has been contacted by residents who are concerned for loved ones who have not been able to access medication since September.
This is having a "devastating" effect on people who have ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and their families.
One concerned mum who recently contacted Louise said her son was struggling to get out of bed in the morning, meaning there was a chance he could lose his job.
She resorted to driving all around Sheffield to various pharmacists to see if they had any medication, to no avail.
The NHS lists some symptoms associated with ADHD as inability to focus, forgetfulness, restlessness, mood swings, inability to deal with stress, and engaging in risk-taking activities with little regard for safety.
ADHD often exists alongside other conditions such as depression and anxiety.
One woman said that if the shortage continued until April this year, as has been suggested by manufacturer Takeda, then this would have a detrimental affect on her daughter's education and GCSE exams.
Ms Haigh said: "It’s absolutely shocking to see that so many people across Sheffield Heeley and the country are being impacted by the shortage of this much needed medication.
"This cannot be put down to an administrative error, this is a result of 13 years of under investment in the NHS by Tory governments and their lack of care for patient safety.
"I will continue to press the relevant authorities to ensure that this supply is restored as soon as possible and that all those who need it receive the care and treatment they need and deserve."
90 per cent of people with ADHD in the UK are estimated to have been affected by the shortage.