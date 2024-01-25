Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people across Sheffield have been struggling over the past few months as there is a shortage of ADHD medication across the country.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, has been contacted by residents who are concerned for loved ones who have not been able to access medication since September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is having a "devastating" effect on people who have ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and their families.

PA Images

One concerned mum who recently contacted Louise said her son was struggling to get out of bed in the morning, meaning there was a chance he could lose his job.

She resorted to driving all around Sheffield to various pharmacists to see if they had any medication, to no avail.

The NHS lists some symptoms associated with ADHD as inability to focus, forgetfulness, restlessness, mood swings, inability to deal with stress, and engaging in risk-taking activities with little regard for safety.

Sheffield Heeley MP and Shadow Transport Minister Louise Haigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADHD often exists alongside other conditions such as depression and anxiety.

One woman said that if the shortage continued until April this year, as has been suggested by manufacturer Takeda, then this would have a detrimental affect on her daughter's education and GCSE exams.

Ms Haigh said: "It’s absolutely shocking to see that so many people across Sheffield Heeley and the country are being impacted by the shortage of this much needed medication.

"This cannot be put down to an administrative error, this is a result of 13 years of under investment in the NHS by Tory governments and their lack of care for patient safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will continue to press the relevant authorities to ensure that this supply is restored as soon as possible and that all those who need it receive the care and treatment they need and deserve."