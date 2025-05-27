Additional commercial units proposed alongside new GP surgery at Waverley

A new planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council seeking approval for changes to a building currently under construction on Olive Lane, Waverley, which will house the area’s long-anticipated GP surgery.

The amended plans, submitted by Sky House Co Ltd, propose the addition of two extra commercial units alongside the surgery. These units would fall under Use Class E, covering a wide range of business and service activities such as retail, professional services, cafés, or offices.

The construction of the GP surgery is already well underway. The new application seeks full permission for the entire building’s revised design and use, consolidating all three units into a single two-storey structure.

According to planning documents, the updated proposal includes a total of 630 square metres of commercial floorspace, including the surgery.

The building remains within the footprint of the wider Olive Lane development and is part of the commercial element required under Rotherham’s local planning policy for Waverley.

Across the three units, 18 full-time and 24 part-time jobs are anticipated.

The GP surgery’s operating hours are expected to run from 8am to 10pm on weekdays, with shorter hours on weekends and bank holidays. Opening times for the other two units have not yet been confirmed.

The application is open for public comments until June 10 via the council’s planning portal.

Originally approved in 2022, the two-storey primary care centre is positioned at the end of Stephenson Way, forming part of Olive Lane’s new high street. It has been designed in collaboration with the former Rotherham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to provide modern, accessible healthcare facilities for residents.

