ACW Medical Services Awarded Sheffield City Council Contract

Following a competitive tendering process, local first aid training firm ACW Medical Services, has been awarded a two-year contract by Sheffield City Council.

ACW Medical Services is a family-run business founded by Kelly and Matt Wooller in 2021. The duo were working as frontline NHS professionals when they identified demand for an experience-led, personalised and inclusive first aid training provider.

Sheffield City Council has previously used in-house trainers for first aid training, but they reached out to external providers for the first time earlier this year.

A major employer in the city, Sheffield City Council’s staff team tops 8,000. The contract secures expert first aid training from frontline NHS professionals to 500 council employees annually..

L-R Sheffield City Council employees and Kelly Wooller, first aid training

ACW Medical Services are now training council teams weekly from three venues local to Sheffield city centre. Training is delivered to staff across the full spectrum of council services and cohorts to-date have included social care staff, maintenance workers, drivers and office staff. Depending on the statutory requirements of the role, first aid courses can range between one and three days in length.

ACW Medical Services Managing Director Kelly Wooller said: “This is a significant contract for our fast growing first aid training business. We are a local company working with frontline NHS professionals to train first aid in businesses, schools and healthcare settings. We are known for our refreshing approach to inclusive first aid training and our many decades of experience working as paramedics, in nursing and in GP practices. Beyond that, I think our success, and what sets us apart from other providers in this field, is the expert and engaging way we deliver our sessions. We don’t use ‘typical’ one size fits all training materials or props. We adapt the training to the experiences and professional requirements of the participants. And, we make it fun! This is how we ensure our trainees get involved and retain the essential skills and knowledge we pass on to them.”

ACW Medical Services have their own training centre in Dronfield and work predominantly with customers across Derbyshire and Yorkshire. Training takes place within the customer’s workplace or, as is the case with the Sheffield City Council contract, accessible venues nearby such as Sheffield United Football Club and Barnsley College.

All five ACW Medical Services trainers are qualified NHS professionals committed to delivering inclusive first aid training.