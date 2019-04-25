A pat on the back for this Sheffield team that lifts people’s lives

An NHS service that supports people with long-term neurological conditions in Sheffield, has been praised as it celebrates its tenth anniversary.

The Neurological Enablement Service, run by Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, has been recognised by the Multiple Sclerosis Society as a national example of best practice.

Its workers provide support for people living with conditions such as MS, Parkinson’s and Motor Neurone Disease.

In a bid to improve support for people living with MS across the country, the Multiple Sclerosis Society has identified those services that shine, by awarding the Sheffield Neurological Enablement Service, and its sister service the Neuro Case Management team, with an award to showcase what they do.

Both teams were praised for their partnership approach, working closely with other NHS services and charities in the area.

Over the next few months, the service users and staff will be visited and interviewed by a team of evaluators. Reports will be shared with neurological services across the country to help improve care.

It is the tenth anniversary of the Neurological Enablement Service.

Since it launched in late 2008, its workers have supported more than 400 people per year in Sheffield, with around half of those users living with MS.

Lynn Burscough, Operational Team Manager for Long-Term Neurological Conditions, said, “The team always go above and beyond the call of duty – for example, a number of team members have completed charity sky diving, ice bucket challenges, and even a ceilidh dance.

“There have been a number of changes in the 10 years since the team was formed, but the ethos remains the same, with the service user’s goals as the focus.

To find out more about free support from Sheffield Neurological Enablement Service talk to your GP, or visit shsc.nhs.uk.