5,526 written complaints made against NHS services in South Yorkshire

More formal complaints were made about NHS services in South Yorkshire last year, new figures show – as numbers reached a record high across England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Patients Association described the complaints process as "stressful and complex", adding it can worsen a patient's already poor experience with services.

Figures have been released to highlight how many complaints against the NHS were lodged in South Yorkshire | PA

NHS figures show 5,526 written complaints were made against health services in NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board in the year to March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a three per cent increase from 5,391 complaints a year earlier.

Of the recent complaints, 46 per cent were for hospital and community health services, while 54 per cent were for primary care.

Overall, 25 per cent of complaints resolved in 2024-25 were fully upheld.

Across England, 256,777 complaints were made in the year to March – a six per cent annual increase and the highest figure since records began in 2014-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said the record number of complaints should be a "wake-up call".

She added: "Every complaint represents a patient who felt unheard, dismissed, or failed by a system meant to care for them in their moment of need.

"Patients tell us that being listened to and taken seriously is one of the most important parts of their care, yet too often their experience falls short.

"Navigating a stressful and complex complaints process after a poor experience can compound the harm, especially for those who already face barriers to having their voices heard."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Curtayne, external affairs manager at Healthwatch England, said: "Fewer than one in 10 people who experienced poor care in the past year told us they made a formal NHS complaint.

"The most common reason was a lack of confidence that the NHS would take meaningful action to prevent similar issues for future patients.

"Even when people do make the effort to complain, they’re often met with delays and defensiveness from services – adding frustration to an already difficult experience."

As part of its 10 Year Health Plan, the Government has pledged to reform the NHS complaints process and improve response times to patient safety incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An NHS spokesperson said: "We are determined to act on what patients are telling us – and that's why the NHS is taking steps to improve access to general practice, roll out more urgent dental care appointments and deliver record levels of elective and cancer care.

"But there is more to do to improve services for patients and under the 10 Year Plan we will reform the NHS so it is fit for the future."