30 photos saluting inspirational work of nurses in Sheffield back to 1990s as national strikes continue

As the dispute continues, we look back in pictures at the incredible work of Sheffield’s nurses who have looked after us when we needed them most. From midwives to clinical leads, working in specialist units or on the wards, the city’s nurses have worked tirelessly to deliver the best care possible over the years.

These photos show them at work during the 1990s and 2000s looking after patients at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Northern General Hospital and elsewhere. The chances are you or a loved one will have benefited from the expertise and dedication of these NHS heroes at some point and may recognise some of the faces pictured.