News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

30 photos saluting inspirational work of nurses in Sheffield back to 1990s as national strikes continue

Nurses in Sheffield this week took to the picket lines as they joined NHS colleagues across England striking for better pay and conditions.

By Robert Cumber
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 12:28pm

As the dispute continues, we look back in pictures at the incredible work of Sheffield’s nurses who have looked after us when we needed them most. From midwives to clinical leads, working in specialist units or on the wards, the city’s nurses have worked tirelessly to deliver the best care possible over the years.

These photos show them at work during the 1990s and 2000s looking after patients at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Northern General Hospital and elsewhere. The chances are you or a loved one will have benefited from the expertise and dedication of these NHS heroes at some point and may recognise some of the faces pictured.

1. Sheffield's fantastic nurses

Some of Sheffield's amazing nurses whose expertise and dedication has helped people across the city when they needed it most

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield's fantastic nurses

Sheffield Steelers player Ron Shudra meets up with dialysis patient Paul Sandford from Deepcar and staff nurse Jackie Cousin during his visit to the Sheffield Kidney Unit at the Northern General Hospital

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

3. Sheffield's fantastic nurses

Tracey Sylvester, a nurse at the Renal Unit, pictured in 1999

Photo: Barry Richardson (staff)

Photo Sales

4. Sheffield's fantastic nurses

Pictured at Brearley 2 at the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, in 1999 is stroke victim Stuart Burberry who said thank you to the staff who looked after him during his stay in hospital. Seen left to right are: Staff Nurse Lynne Neil, Stuart Burberry, Sister Hetta Phipps, Support Worker Brendan Wragg, Staff Nurse Lucy Wakefield, and Stuart's mother Bessie.

Photo: Waistell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
NursesSheffieldNHSEnglandSheffield Children's Hospital