£170,000 raised for ‘amazing’ Sheffield cancer charity which is helping more people than ever before

A Sheffield charity which helps people with cancer and their families has celebrated a huge growth in the numbers of people accessing its services.

Cavendish Cancer Care is currently seeing 33 per cent more people that it did last year, when it provided counselling and alternative therapy services to almost 1,900 people.

Cavendish's Cancer Care spring ball raised 170,000 for the charity.

It celebrated the news by throwing a spring party at Ponds Forge for 600 people, raising an amazing £170,000 to support local families affected by cancer.

New Cavendish chairman and host for the evening, David Grey, said: “We were determined to throw a massive spring party whilst simultaneously raising vital funds Cavendish needs to continue its services.

“I’m delighted that everyone had such a great time that the dance floor was still heaving when the evening ended. The feedback has been so positive we aim to make this a biennial event returning in 2021.”

Organisers said one of the biggest successes of the evening was the live auction, which raised more than £63,000.

Musical entertainment came from the Bootleggers.

Highlights included a bespoke, 12-night safari in Kenya, donated by Journeysmiths, a VIP Suite to see Take That at the FlyDSA Arena, a private flight to France and the opportunity to spend the day with Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

Chairman and chief executive of sponsor GRI Group, Graham Royle, said: “Cavendish’s preparation and attention to detail on the night made the whole party rock.

“The evening was non-stop fun and, most importantly, the wonderful businesses and people of the Sheffield City Region showed their famous generosity, as well as learning so much more about this amazing charity.”

The money raised at the event will go towards providing therapy services such as counselling, massage and hypnotherapy to those living with cancer, their families and their carers.

However, Cavendish only receives enough NHS funding to keep their doors open for two weeks of the year – meaning that, for the rest of the year, they rely entirely on the generosity of local people.

Chief executive Chris Farrell said: “Our services provide a proven transformational role in local families lives and with the right support we know that people with cancer can achieve amazing things, regardless of their prognosis.”