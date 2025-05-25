The annual GP Patient Survey is published annually on behalf of NHS England by marketing firm Ipsos, sending out 2.5 million questionnaires across the country at the beginning of the year.
It asks patients about their local GP practice services, the last contact with the practice, the quality of care at the last appointment and their overall view of the GP practice.
The Star has put together a list showing the best and worst rated surgeries based on the most recent information available.
There are 78 practices across Sheffield, which we’ve divided into the top and bottom six based on patient responses.
