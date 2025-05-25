12 Sheffield GP doctor surgeries rated from best to worst based on patient experiences

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 07:00 BST

Patients have had their say on the best and worst GP surgeries in Sheffield.

The annual GP Patient Survey is published annually on behalf of NHS England by marketing firm Ipsos, sending out 2.5 million questionnaires across the country at the beginning of the year.

It asks patients about their local GP practice services, the last contact with the practice, the quality of care at the last appointment and their overall view of the GP practice.

The Star has put together a list showing the best and worst rated surgeries based on the most recent information available.

There are 78 practices across Sheffield, which we’ve divided into the top and bottom six based on patient responses.

Veritas Health Centre, on Chesterfield Road, takes the top spot in Sheffield for this year's GP Patient Survey. An impressive 99% of respondents said their overall experience at the centre had been good.

1. Veritas Health Centre

At Norfolk Park Medical Practice, on Park Grange Road, 94% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

2. Norfolk Park Medical Practice

At Crystal Peaks Medical Centre, on Peaks Mount, 93% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

3. Crystal Peaks Medical Centre

At Rustlings Road Medical Centre, 93% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

4. Rustlings Road Medical Centre

