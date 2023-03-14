News you can trust since 1887
12 dog-friendly Sheffield pubs where you can take your pooch while you have a pint

Sheffield’s dog lovers can enjoy a lovely walk with a well-earned pint thanks to an array of dog-friendly pubs across the city.

By Jon Cooper
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:05 GMT

Both dog owners and their furry four-legged best friends are very welcome at these 12 popular watering holes where they will be happily met with a pint and a bowl of water … and sometimes a dog biscuit or two.

Some have even won awards for their pet-friendly customer service and for being so accommodating towards our beloved pooches. Many have made it onto recommended lists for visits with pets.

Their doors are always open to well-behaved dog owners and their companions who can both take the weight off their feet and paws and sensibly lap up the best hospitality.

Sheffield pet-lovers can enjoy a well-earned pint at the end of a walk at one of many dog-friendly pubs across the city.

Sheffield pet-lovers can enjoy a well-earned pint at the end of a walk at one of many dog-friendly pubs across the city. Photo: Jon Cooper

The Norfolk Arms pub, on Ringinglow Road, Sheffield, offers the warmest hospitality for customers with dogs who are welcome to both drink and eat at this lovely pub which also boasts beautiful countryside views across the west of the city.

The Norfolk Arms pub, on Ringinglow Road, Sheffield, offers the warmest hospitality for customers with dogs who are welcome to both drink and eat at this lovely pub which also boasts beautiful countryside views across the west of the city. Photo: Nationals World

The Dog and Partridge, on Trippet Lane, Sheffield, which was a Dog Friendly Sheffield award winner in 2020 and continues to offer a very warm welcome to both two and four-legged friends.

The Dog and Partridge, on Trippet Lane, Sheffield, which was a Dog Friendly Sheffield award winner in 2020 and continues to offer a very warm welcome to both two and four-legged friends. Photo: Submitted

Dog walkers can enjoy a rest and a pint and a bowl of water at The Closed Shop, on Commonside, at Crookesmoor, Sheffield, where pooches of all kinds are very welcome to join the friendly staff and clientele.

Dog walkers can enjoy a rest and a pint and a bowl of water at The Closed Shop, on Commonside, at Crookesmoor, Sheffield, where pooches of all kinds are very welcome to join the friendly staff and clientele. Photo: Submitted

