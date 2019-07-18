Young Sheffield band DIVA rocks Wembley with new single - see it here.....
A band made up of Sheffield schoolgirls has played Wembley, performing their new single to a 10,000 strong crowd.
DIVA performed their new single, Lydia, ahead of officially releasing the track the following day.
The band, including Parkwood E-ACT Academy Y9 pupils Precious Pepala, Esther Komagum and Marim Sabah, performed ahead of professional acts Chip, Professor Green and Razorlight.
They were first on stage at the Transformation Trust’s annual Rock Assembly at Wembley Arena.
DIVA won the Trust’s Class Act competition, where school bands sent in submissions for the chance to perform in the top stadium.
Later this year, the band will release an album, UNITE. The girls got together two years ago with the aim of adding more diversity in to the music industry.
As part of their application for Class Act, DIVA laid out their plan to launch a hit album.
This included a launch party at the O2 Academy in Sheffield, capitalising on their significant social media presence and approaching local businesses for sponsorship.
DIVA also detailed their plans to finance a successful marketing campaign, by touring local schools and charging pupils a small fee to watch the performance.
Busking in Sheffield City Centre will also help raise their profile, they feel.
As Class Act winners, DIVA members got the full pop star treatment, with a private dressing room, a series of media interviews, and a full sound check at the iconic venue.
They also mingled mingled backstage with the professionals.
Amy Leonard, chief executive of Transformation Trust, said: “Class Act is an incredible opportunity for any young musician to feel like a star.
“We had some outstanding applications and DIVA are the absolute cream of the crop. After watching their stunning performance at Wembley I am sure they are destined for great things.”