Young poets are well versed on climate change

Young poet Isabelle Stevens’ strong words about the future of our planet have resulted in her work being published in a new book.

Schoolchildren from across Rotherham did not hold back when they were asked to express their views on how we are handling climate change in a competition organised by engineering firm AESSEAL and the Poetry Society.

Year eight pupils from five schools took part in workshops with professional poets as part of a competition to create work which reflected their fears for the future of our planet.

The results were then presented at a showcase event at AESSEAL’s Factory for the Future in Rotherham and are now set to appear in a short volume, The Natural Course of Things - Young Poets For A Greener Future

AESSEAL and AES Engineering Group managing director Chris Rea said: “One day, I came into work to find young poets everywhere. It was refreshing to hear their views, not always flattering, on how my generation is handling climate change.

“This short volume brings together the best entries from both these competitions. Hopefully, it will help us remember and take a little time for reflection.”

The audience was deeply moved as students from Wales High School, Saint Bernard's Catholic High School, Thrybergh Academy, Clifton Community School, and Rawmarsh Community School delivered their unique perspectives with confidence and passion.

After reading their work at the showcase the budding poets toured AESSEAL’s Tree Walk, an environmental corridor with a wetlands area, native tree planting and wildlife, which has been designed as an educational resource uniting engineering and the environment.

Competition winner Isabelle Stevens with then Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen

Poems focusing on lakes, trees, the mountainous regions of Poland, climate change, what life may be like in 100 years’ time and the prospects of the survival of animals, feature in the book alongside works from students from all over the country.

Mr Rea added: “We are incredibly proud of the work put forward by these young writers, and AESSEAL remains committed to nurturing creativity in our local communities through initiatives like this one.

“Our factory, also the headquarters of the AES Engineering group, brings together cutting-edge robotics, AI and highly skilled staff, to make advanced mechanical seals for global industry.

“We’re trying to help manufacturers work more cleanly and more efficiently and encourage them to invest in the environment. We’re also reaching out to the young people who will inherit the task of cleaning up the planet.”

Billie Manning, learning and participation coordinator at The Poetry Society, said: “Young people are already deeply engaged with climate change. They understand the risks to our planet, and many struggle to feel hopeful about the future.

“Writing and sharing poetry was a new experience for most, but it helped them process their anxieties about the planet, their place in it, and what they can do to make a difference – often with a touch of humour.”

Overall winner Isabelle, who attends Saint Bernard’s, was presented with a £100 book token by then Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen for her winning poem The Future.

The Future

A hundred years from now

Wow that’s a long way

But hear me out

What would the aliens want to say?

They might be mimes who seem

More normal

And dogs that like to keep a

Tiny journal.

The Antarctic might not be there

And hamsters might not

Have hair.

But if we be more

Sustainable

There might still be

Kids who like to eat

Bibble.

If we say goodbye

To the horrible

Vehicles

Then the world might

Just be a bit more

Breathable.