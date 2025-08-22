Young Harry takes top honours with highest grade GCSE Maths results

Young mathematician Harry Clarke has demonstrated a clear head for figures after achieving Grade 9 and Grade 8 in GCSE Further Mathematics at just 11 years old.

Harry, a pupil at Sheffield independent school Westbourne, displayed his mathematical prowess from an early age.

“At three years old, when we took him shopping, he would veer towards the maths books,” said mum Laura.

“We bought him a few and instantly saw that he was quite exceptional and by the age of five, he had already mastered trigonometry.

Harry celebrates his GCSE success with mum and dad Laura and Richard

“At nine he sat his GCSE Foundation papers in Maths, dropping only five marks across the entire set of exams.”

Preparing for this year’s GCSE’s meant that Harry had to study alongside a class of 16-year-olds.

“Harry has not only achieved the extraordinary, but as a Year 6 pupil he fitted in seamlessly with the Year 11s as a well-liked member of the class,” said teacher James Biggane.

“It’s a well-deserved achievement after all his hard work – we are so proud of him.”

Despite his incredible maths prowess, Harry takes his success in his stride mum and dad Laura and Richard describe him as a happy young boy who enjoys running and watching Formula 1.

Looking ahead to a new term, Harry will now begin working on the A Level Mathematics syllabus from September, with plans to sit the qualification well ahead of his peers.

Westbourne Headteacher Aidan Edmanson added: “Harry’s achievement is truly inspirational.

“To see a pupil in Year 6 perform at this exceptional level is extraordinary but equally impressive is the humility and joy he brings to his learning.

He is a shining example of what can be achieved with curiosity, perseverance and the right support.

“We are immensely proud of him and excited to see what he accomplishes next.”