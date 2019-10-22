Yorkshire school wins top award for its 'Recycle with Michael' participation
A Yorkshire school has been named winner of The Salvation Army’s county-wide competition to encourage recycling in schools.
Barton C of E Primary School has been crowned ‘Recycle with Michael’s’ winning school after pupils at the school collectively saved over three tonnes of clothing and shoes from going into landfill.
The initiative was launched by The Salvation Army to help divert thousands of tonnes of textiles away from landfill. So far, 5,068 pupils from 20 schools in Yorkshire have taken part in the initiative, collectively donating a phenomenal 3.47 tonnes of unwanted clothes and shoes - close to the equivalent weight of eight grand pianos.
However, it was Barton C of E Primary School that won the county competition, with 0.27 tonnes being collected by its pupils - the largest donation of goods of all the schools in the region.
Designed specifically for primary school-aged children, the programme is an important way for schools to generate much-needed funds as well as supporting The Salvation Army’s work to helping vulnerable people from all walks of life in communities across the UK.
Kirk Bradley, head of Corporate Partnerships at Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd, said: “We were overwhelmed by the school’s response to the campaign and its dedication in promoting and acting on the recycling message.”