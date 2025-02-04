In a record-breaking year of parents fined for taking children out of school for family holidays, Yorkshire stood out - and not in a good way.

New government figures released last week showed that the total number of fines issued for unauthorised absences shot up by 22% during the last school year (2023/24), with 91% of them being for family holidays when children were supposed to be at school. The reason behind unauthorised absence fines only started being recorded in 2016/17, and this year’s number of fines issued for term-time holidays was three times higher than when records began - meaning that it has hit a record level.

Last year, the Government increased the amount parents could fined for unauthorised absences from £60 to £80 in a bid to curb this behaviour, for young people’s own good. However, the change took effect in mid-August, meaning that parents fined during the last school year would have been charged the previous rate.

The amount of penalty notices issued varied a lot by area too, the new data showed, with 26 out of 153 local authorities accounting for half of them. By region, Yorkshire and The Humber was the worst offender, making up 10.7% overall.

We’ve taken a look at each of the 13 local authorities responsible for schools in Yorkshire to see which area’s parents were getting the most fines for letting their children skip school for often cheaper holidays. To do this, we compared how many fines the council had issued with how many students aged 5-16 were on local rolls, ranking them from best (the lowest rate), to worst (the highest).

Here’s how they fared:

1 . North Yorkshire North Yorkshire had the lowest number of unauthorised absence fines for term-time holidays issued compared to its total number of children enrolled in school during the 2023/24 academic year, with 2,871. That's equivalent to 4% of its 71 thousand-strong student roll.

2 . Kingston upon Hull Next up is Hull, with 2,574 fines issued. That's equivalent to 6.7% of its more than 38 thousand students.

3 . York The North Yorkshire city of York is next, with just 1,492 penalty notices for term-time holidays issued in the last school year. This is equivalent to 6.8% of its 22 thousand student population.

4 . Sheffield Moving down to South Yorkshire, Sheffield is next, with a hefty 5,610 fines issued. This is equivalent to about 7.6% of its 74 thousand student roll.