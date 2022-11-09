x
Sheffield Council is considering taking legal action to fix a housing repair that is 795 days overdue.
The fire safety repair is needed in a low-rise residential block but the repairs service said it cannot gain access, despite eight attempts.
Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of the housing committee, said the authority is now looking at the formal access procedure for a legal process so the work can be completed.
Councillor Sophie Thornton raised the issue during the latest full council meeting and added that nearly half of logged repairs were overdue.
Coun Johnson said there was ongoing work to tackle the mounting jobs and fire safety issues were treated as a priority.
He added: “There is a backlog of repairs…There is a lot of work going into fire safety and that is one area the repairs service is really quite on top of but when you get things like a two year delay that is obviously something that is out of line with the ordinary.”