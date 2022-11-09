The fire safety repair is needed in a low-rise residential block but the repairs service said it cannot gain access, despite eight attempts.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of the housing committee, said the authority is now looking at the formal access procedure for a legal process so the work can be completed.

Councillor Sophie Thornton raised the issue during the latest full council meeting and added that nearly half of logged repairs were overdue.

Sheffield Council is considering taking legal action to fix a housing repair that is 795 days overdue.

Coun Johnson said there was ongoing work to tackle the mounting jobs and fire safety issues were treated as a priority.