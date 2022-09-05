Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dress made by brand Mayamiko. It's made from upcycled silk and made in Milan by ethical workshop 'Fiore all'Occhiello', a social cooperative that provides stable employment for disadvantaged people, refugees and asylum seekers. It is available on ethical fashion platform Project CeCe.

The study reveals a "clear gap" between the ideals and practice of young people when it comes to shopping for clothing.

There are growing concerns around social implications of the global fashion industry including exploitation of workers, child labour and inhumane working conditions.

Fears are also growing over environmental implications including pollution, waste, and excessive water consumption.

The global fashion industry is value at £258 billion, and is expected to increase to beyond £300 billion by 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Researchers from the Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University, surveyed 56 university students aged 18 to 24, and four over 24, interviewing six in depth about sustainable clothing - pieces of clothing produced without exploiting workers or animals and using low carbon emissions.

Nine in 10 of the participants bought fast fashion, and only one in six could name a brand that makes sustainable clothing.

Women are more likely than men to advocate for sustainable clothing, according to the findings due to be presented at the British Academy of Management annual conference on Friday [September 2].

Researchers found that 63 per cent of students agreed that they were concerned about the social implications of the fast fashion industry, while 48 per cent said they were concerned about the environmental implications.

Only three per cent said that they were not concerned about either.

Whilst being concerned about both social and environmental implications, 17 per cent admitted to shopping at a fast fashion retailer each week, 62 per cent monthly and 11 per cent annually, with only 10 per cent claiming that they had never purchased from a fast fashion retailer.

Less than half of those surveyed considered where and how their clothes were made before they bought them.

Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, are increasingly concerned for the planet, with 94 per cent believing that action is needed relative to sustainability, according the research team.

The survey showed all participants had negative connotations towards 'fast fashion' - associating them with words like 'unsustainable, unethical and bad quality'.

The participants who admitted to buying from fast fashion companies showed a gap between pro-sustainability ideologies and observed behaviour.

Dr Marc Duffy, who was part of the research team, said: "Generation Z are increasingly concerned for the planet, with 94 per cent believing that action is needed relative to sustainability, and that we need to come together to solve important issues.

"All participants had a negative attitude towards the term 'fast fashion', mentioning words such as 'unsustainable, unethical and bad quality'.

"But the large proportion who admitted buying fast fashion demonstrates a clear gap between pro-sustainability ideologies and observed behaviour."

He added that the women surveyed: "Portrayed support for sustainable fashion by stating that they would be willing to pay more or even boycott unethical brands.

"All the women stated that they would be willing to pay more for sustainable clothing, whereas the males were not."

By contrast, Dr Duffy said the men surveyed showed a "lack of concern and knowledge around sustainable fashion."

However, he added: "Their buying habits were considerably more sustainable than females, purchasing fast fashion less frequently and sourcing clothes from more sustainable retailers.

"However, this was not intentional - they preferred these brands as they were deemed trendy and cool."