World Youth Skills Day: Education training experts share importance of EdTech

As the world marks World Youth Skills Day on July 15th, leading online training provider High Speed Training highlights the critical role of technology in equipping young people with the skills they need for the future of work.

What is technology in education?

So, what is EdTech? The term, short for educational technology, refers to the broad use of technology to support teaching, learning and the effective day-to-day management of educational institutions. It's a field encompassing far more than just physical hardware; it also includes digital software, online platforms, and innovative tools to enhance the educational experience.

Dr. Richard Anderson, Head of Learning & Development, said: “Technology in education is not about replacing teachers, but about empowering them with tools to create more dynamic and inclusive learning experiences. The use of technology in education is nuanced, and the advantages and disadvantages of its use should be carefully considered to assess its suitability for your environment.”

The adoption of EdTech was undeniably accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which created what the Department for Education (DfE) called 'an unprecedented need for remote teaching and learning solutions.' Research shows that 64% of schools increased or upgraded their technology during this period to meet this demand. This rapid evolution highlighted its potential to facilitate high-quality learning anywhere, anytime.

Dr Anderson said: “Today, these technologies are typically used in three key ways within schools. They are used for school management and administration, streamlining tasks like pupil data management and parent communication. They provide direct support for teaching and learning through tools like virtual learning environments and automated marking systems.”

“Finally, they assist with pastoral support, helping schools monitor pupil wellbeing and facilitate meetings with external safeguarding professionals. From these foundational uses to the cutting edge of AI-powered personalised learning platforms, these digital tools are now a fundamental component of modern education.”

Pros and cons of technology in education

While the integration of technology in education can present some disadvantages, such as the potential for student distraction, over-reliance on digital tools, and issues of equitable access, the advantages it can bring when the right balance is found are transformative for the classroom. When used as a supplementary tool, technology enhances the learning environment by fostering greater engagement, improving collaboration, and building vital digital literacy skills for the future. Most significantly, it offers amazing benefits for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Assistive technology can provide tailored support, enabling educators to deliver more personalised learning and empowering every student to achieve their full potential.

Dr. Anderson continues: “On this World Youth Skills Day, we want to champion the thoughtful and effective use of technology to foster the skills that will enable young people to thrive in an increasingly digital world. It's about developing digital literacy, critical thinking, and the ability to collaborate in online environments.”

