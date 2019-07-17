‘World Class’ Sheffield school welcomes teachers and students from across country for creative showcase

Head Teacher Paul Haigh and Trust CEO Chris French along with pupils from schools across the UK take part in a World Class School Symposium at King Ecgbert School

King Ecgbert School, in Dore, welcomed 250 delegates made up of headteachers, CEOs, deputy headteachers, senior teachers and students from around 55 World Class accredited schools for the World Class Schools Quality Mark annual Symposium earlier this month.

The World Class Schools Quality Mark recognises schools who have moved beyond outstanding, providing their students with the skills and dispositions needed to succeed in the global environment of the 21st century.

King Ecgbert received the accolade in 2017, after it was nominated by another World Class school in Nottingham.

Previously the symposium has been held in the South, however this year King Ecgbert headteacher Paul Haigh asked to bring the event to Sheffield.

Mr Haigh said: “We are the first in Sheffield, and were the first in South Yorkshire to receive the mark so actively participate in the symposium.

Pupils and staff from schools across the UK take part in a World Class School Symposium at King Ecgbert School

“I thought it would be a nice way to show off Sheffield. As the theme this year is ‘World Class Creativity’ it is a great way to show creativity across the arts. Sheffield is a creative city. It is full of theatres and has produced great poets and musicians which many people from outside of Sheffield don’t know.

During the day around 40 of the most exceptional student ambassadors from King Ecgbert were chosen to help run the day, helping delegates manoeuvre between workshops on everything from fast fashion to drama and dance.

There were also keynote talks from Miles Tandy, Head of Professional Development at the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Robert Hastie, Artistic Director at Sheffield Theatres, along with other presentations to encourage schools to debate and share best practice for the creative curriculum.

Other partner organisations included OM Interactive, Sheffield Music Hub and the National Society for Education in Art & Design.

Year 10 student Aown Ali said: “The day has been really good. It makes me proud of being at this school and of us hosting the symposium. The school has so many different facilities and the support we get from the teachers is really helpful and I’m just happy to be here. I've learnt a lot and it has been good for building my confidence and independence.”

Mr Haigh added: “It really feels like and adult event and just shows that if you give the young people the opportunity to shine then they will shine. Moving forward as a school we want to put a bigger emphasis and provide more roles for student leaders.”

The day culminated with an awards ceremony, which featured music from the King Ecgbert jazz band along with various other performances.