Some of this year’s costumes from the Steel City’s little learners were truly inspired, including historical figures like Henry VIII, Aslan from C.S.Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia, and a fantastic effort by three young Borrowers.

All time favourites like Mary Poppins, Zog the Dragon and Alice in Wonderland were also in class on Thursday for the annual event.

The Star asked readers on Facebook to share their photos of the costumes their youngsters chose to wear for World Book Day and you did not disappoint.

Every single one looked absolutely brilliant, but with over 100 submissions in such a short period of time, we couldn't get to them all.

Take a look through the photos below for some of the best World Book Day costumes Sheffield had to offer in 2025.

Larnii Jo writes: "Mia as Amanda Thripp, Obie as Paddington & Fraser as Willy Wonka." Hopefully, Mia's headteacher didn't throw her over a fence by her pigtails when she got to school.

Casey Edwards writes: "My beautiful black princess as princess Tiana from, princess ad the frog she had the best day!"

Bethany Rhiannon shared this photo of her three children who made a superb effort as The Borrowers! the matchbox, ring pull and bottle caps are right out of the film!

Zoe Humberstone writes: ""Holly, age 8, as Alice in the wonderland "