News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea
11 hours ago Gary Glitter recalled to prison for breaking licence conditions
20 hours ago Gary Lineker breaks silence as pundit to return to Match of The Day
20 hours ago Met Office weather warnings across UK - snow, ice & rain to hit today
20 hours ago Gary Lineker set to return as Match of The Day host as BBC apologises
23 hours ago Oscars 2023 red carpet looks including Michelle Yeoh and Austin Butler

Woodlands Pre-School: Comeback story for 'Outstanding' Sheffield nursery six years on from devastating report

It’s the comeback story of the year for a Sheffield nursery that has earned an ‘Outstanding’ rating by Ofsted six years on from a devastating inspection.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:30 GMT

Owner Emma Wood took over Woodlands Pre-School from her mum and dad in 2014, 30 years after the couple opened it from a converted barn. It was a rocky start when inspectors graded Woodlands ‘Inadequate’ in their first visit under the new banner in 2016 – but, in the face of a glowing new report, that’s all forgotten now.

After years of upgrading their outdoor play area, focusing on their curriculum and putting in the hard work, the daycare on Myers Grove Lane has now been rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas, making it one of the highest rated in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the flawless report published in early March, the education watchdog wrote: “Children thoroughly enjoy their time in this warm, caring and exciting nursery. They rapidly acquire the confidence to explore the vibrant and tactile environment that they play and learn in.

Most Popular
Six years on from a devastating 'Inadequate' rating from Ofsted, Woodlands Pre-School Nursery has now been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas.
Six years on from a devastating 'Inadequate' rating from Ofsted, Woodlands Pre-School Nursery has now been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas.
Six years on from a devastating 'Inadequate' rating from Ofsted, Woodlands Pre-School Nursery has now been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas.

“Staff constantly model good manners. Children's physical development and appreciation of healthy lifestyles are strongly developed. Children are very physically active throughout the day, and they benefit from the nursery's well-prepared, nutritious meal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspectors were charmed by day to day life at Woodlands Pre-school. The daycare conducts a forest school with fields and woods for children to play outside, where rope swings and climbing frames are on offer. Children even help feed and raise lambs born on site in their own paddocks.

Other compliments were paid to the children’s love of books and stories. Staff use songs and rhymes to help children play together and inspectors found little ones had “a rich and broad vocabulary”.

Emma Wood told The Star: “It feels amazing to get this rating. It’s a bit surreal, honestly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Woodlands Pre-School is a family run business. Owner Emma Wood took over in 2014 from her mum and dad, who set it up out of a converted barn 30 years ago.
Woodlands Pre-School is a family run business. Owner Emma Wood took over in 2014 from her mum and dad, who set it up out of a converted barn 30 years ago.
Woodlands Pre-School is a family run business. Owner Emma Wood took over in 2014 from her mum and dad, who set it up out of a converted barn 30 years ago.

“It’s nice to be appreciated. We’ve worked really hard over the last six years since the last inspection. We’ve developed the outside play area and written our own curriculum.

“We have a well established team and all share that same passion and vision for what we need to do for the children. We’ve worked hard, we have amazing parents and just want to give children the best possible start they can get.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ofsted inspectors praised Woodlands Pre-School as a place where children "thoroughly enjoy their time in this warm, caring and exciting nursery."
Ofsted inspectors praised Woodlands Pre-School as a place where children "thoroughly enjoy their time in this warm, caring and exciting nursery."
Ofsted inspectors praised Woodlands Pre-School as a place where children "thoroughly enjoy their time in this warm, caring and exciting nursery."
Woodlands Pre-schoolSheffieldOfsted