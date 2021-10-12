Woman stabbed as man tries to take her dog in South Yorkshire park

The incident happened in the early afternoon, and caused a minor wound to the woman, who fought back against her attacker and kept hold of her pet’s lead.

Police are investigating the incident, which was reported to have happened on Monday October 4, on Herringthorpe playing fields, in Rotherham.

Police today issued a statement about the reported incident on the fields, which are located alongside Wickersley Road in the town.

A woman was attacked by a man who grabbed her dog's lead at Herringthorpe playing fields, pictured. PIcture: Google

It said: “At around 2.45pm a woman was walking her dog at Herringthorpe Playing Fields, when she was approached by an unknown man.”

“It is reported that the man grabbed the dog’s lead and pushed a sharp object into the woman’s arm, causing a small puncture wound.

"The victim fought back and the man fled the scene empty handed.

"The victim suffered minor injuries to her arm and did not require hospital treatment.

"The man is described as possibly Asian or Eastern European, around 5ft 5 tall with black hair. He was wearing a mask, a thin, red jacket and black trousers.

Police are requesting for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch with them about it

If anyone was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information which could help, they call police on 101 quoting incident number 626 of 4 October.

Sheffield was named as a dog thefts hotspot by price comparison website Money.co.uk last year.