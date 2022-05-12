Wisewood Community Primary School, which is part of Tapton School Academy Trust, was rated ‘requires improvement’ after its previous 2018 inspection.

However, after four years, the school has shown that it has made significant progress, with the education watchdog recognising it as ‘highly inclusive’ for all pupils.

The report, published on May 9, highlights positive improvements at the school since its last inspection, noting that ‘parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school’.

Staff and pupils at Wisewood Primary School are delighted after receiving a ‘Good’ report by Ofsted.

It added: “Leaders and staff have high expectations of all pupils. Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school. They appreciate the good personal and academic skills their children are developing from early years onward.

“Pupils enjoy school. They behave well in class and work hard because they want to learn. Staff are quick to recognise and praise pupils’ good work and behaviour.

"Pupils enjoy collecting stickers and ‘marbles in a jar’ that contribute to prizes, games and extra opportunities for wider enrichment activities.

“Pupils are polite and well mannered. They play well together at break and lunchtime. Pupils told inspectors that staff help them to resolve any differences if there is any ‘falling out’.

"Pupils make positive contributions to school life. For example, school councillors help with charity work and suggest improvements to the school’s environment.”

The inspectors also said that pupils feel safe at school as their wellbeing is taken care of while bullying is ‘rare’ and ‘not tolerated’.

High aspirations for pupils with SEND

Ofsted also praised the school staff for their ‘high aspirations’ for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"The needs of pupils with SEND are quickly identified. Teachers adapt resources so that pupils can follow the same curriculum as their peers,” they said.

"The special educational needs coordinator works effectively with parents and external agencies to meet the needs of pupils with SEND.”

Headteacher Ben Ramsden, who has been in charge since September, said: “Wisewood is a wonderful place to work and learn. We are a friendly, nurturing and welcoming school providing a village community feel in the heart of the city.

“This is a great achievement for the whole team – staff, pupils, parents and carers. The school has transformed over the last few years and this recognition from Ofsted is a fantastic way to share the improvements we have made both within and beyond our community.

“The school is now continuing to strengthen its position within the local community and showcase the opportunities available for local children within the school.

“The School Council recently hosted a ‘Quad Squad’ project, with pupils, parents and members of the community bringing to life pupil designs for a sensory garden and upgrades to the quad area.

"This followed pupils’ requests for a quiet, reflective place to use in their learning and at break times.”

He also said a Local Governing Board has been formed, consisting of staff, parents, and community members, to support the school to continually develop and improve further.