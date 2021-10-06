Why a Queen's green canopy tree was planted at Sheffield school

Acres Hill Community Primary School in Darnall planted the city’s tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in 2022. The initiative invites people from across the UK to plant a tree for the jubilee.

It aims to highlight the educational aspects of trees and the significance of giving young people access to nature and inspire them as the future custodians of green spaces, forests and woodlands.

The tree, a golden birch, was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe, on behalf of the Queen.

Pupils and headteacher Cath Whittingham are joined by Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Andrew Coombe and Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Gail Smith to plant a Queen's green canopy tree at Acres Hill Community Primary School.

He said: “I was delighted to be able to present Acres Hill Community Primary School with a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, which is being created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.”

Lord Mayor Councillor Gail Smith was at the ceremony which coincided with the the start of multiple tree planting projects at Acres Hill and Mather Road park, supported by Sheffield Council’s community forestry team.

Mrs Cath Whittingham, headteacher at Acres Hill, said: “We are really excited to be chosen from all the schools across Sheffield as the site for planting a special Queen’s green canopy tree.

“It was such an honour to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant. The whole school joined in and later in the year we will also be planting trees provided by the Woodland Trust, to add even more variety to the trees we are already so lucky to have in our school grounds.

"The children love playing in the wooded areas at break times and have a fantastic time in their weekly Forest School sessions.”

The school is also organising a jubilee street party which pupils are looking forward to. Fareeha said: “I’m excited for the Jubilee tree day, because we’ll have fun.”

Gabriela added: “I like Forest School because it is so much fun and we get to play in the woods.”

Albert said: “At playtime, you can go in the trees and play hide and seek with your friends.”