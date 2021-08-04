This year’s exams were cancelled for the second year in a row, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving teachers to assess their students and award their grades bases on a “range of evidence”, as directed by The Department for Education and England’s exams regulator, Ofqual.

But they will also only be marked on content they have actually been taught, due to months of missed schooling and complications over the last year.

Results are due next week, but what is the exact date and time you can access them? This is everything you need to know.

A Level pupils are set to receive their results on August 10, with GCSE students to receive their grades two days later on August 12. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

A Level results day

A Level results day has been brought forward this year to give students a chance to lodge appeals if they are not happy with the grades they have received, in order for these to be dealt with before people go to university . This day is usually held in mid to late August, but this year it will be held next week, on Tuesday, August 10.

Results will be available from around 8am and each individual school, college or sixth form should have already informed students whether they will be receiving their grades in the post or via email rather than in person.

GCSE results day

Pupils who completed their GCSEs this year are set to open their results next week, two days later than A Level students, on Thursday, August 12.

Again, results will be available from around 8am and each individual school should have already informed students whether they will be receiving their grades in the post or via email rather than in person.

How have results been awarded

The Government decided to scrap exams again this year after multiple lockdowns and school closures affected students’ learning, as well as the fact that plenty of children missed out on lessons while they were ill or had to self isolate due to a positive test for Covid-19, either from them or those around them.

In light of this, teachers have been given the go-ahead to grade pupils based on mock exams, coursework, essays and tests which were held in the classroom, rather than the usual formal exams.

Colleges were also given slightly more time to submit results, with exam boards setting a deadline of June 18 to maximise teaching time.

What can I do if I’m unhappy with my results?

If you are not happy with the grades you have been awarded, then you will be able to lodge an appeal with the exam board – and your school or college should be able to do this on your behalf, or help you through the process.

The school will be able to check that all the due processes were followed and will be able to submit a revised grade if they do come across an error.

It does become slightly complicated with teacher-assessed grades, as exam boards cannot determine whether or not the grade awarded by the teacher was correct.

However if you do still go ahead with an appeal, the exam board will check that your school or college followed its own processes and exam board requirements and will give an alternative grade if they believe there is a reason to do so.

Be aware, if you do log an appeal then your grade could either go up or down, depending on the findings of the school and the exam board.