With fines for taking children out of school during term time, families have to plan their trips away based on the school holiday dates.

So when do children in Sheffield break up for their next holiday and what are their term dates for the rest of the year?

Here are the school holiday dates in Sheffield for October half term 2021, as well as the term time dates for 2022. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Here is everything you need to know.

Who sets the dates?

Sheffield City Council are the local authority responsible for setting school term time dates for the area. However, academies and free schools have the freedom to set their own timetable. If your child attends one of these schools it may be best to contact them directly about their term dates.

Pupils at Sheffield schools will have to wear masks in communal areas in light of new Covid rules as the Omicron variant spreads. Photo by JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.

What are the dates for February half term in 2022?

Pupils will break up from school on Friday, February 11 for one week. They will return to school on February 21.

When is the Easter holiday?

During consultation on the 2017-18 term dates, Sheffield City Council says it received a “very strong response in favour of fixing the Easter break”. As a result, it now uses a single model that fixes the break at the beginning of April, as it has done since 2019.

The date for Easter changes every year, meaning sometimes it may fall outside of the school holiday break.

In 2022, Good Friday will fall on April 15, with Easter Sunday on April 17 and Easter Monday on April 18.

In Sheffield, schools will break up for Easter on Friday, April 1. They will be closed for two weeks, with Easter falling at the very end of the holidays. The Monday will be a bank holiday and then students will be back in school on Tuesday, April 19.

When is May half term?

May half term will take place from Friday, May 27 and schools will reopen on Monday, June 6.

When will schools close for summer in 2022?

Sheffield schools will close for summer on July 22 this year, which is a Friday.

They go back to school on Thursday, September 1.

When is the October half term in 2022?

Children will break up for the October holidays on Friday, October 21 and will return to school on Monday, October 31.

When do Sheffield schools break up for Christmas in 2022?

Schools break up for Christmas on Friday, December 16 and will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

What about bank holidays?

The 2021-22 calendar includes an additional bank holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The traditional bank holiday has been moved to Thursday, June 2 (2022) and the additional day will be on Friday, June 3. As the bank holiday takes place during Spring Bank holiday, teaching and non teaching staff will be entitled to an additional day’s leave.

The government has therefore legislated to reduce the teaching year from 190 to 189 days. Individual schools will decide when to take the additional day and will notify parents.

The early May bank holiday will take place on Monday, May 2, 2022.

When will training days be?

For details of individual schools five training days, please contact the school directly as these are not the same for all schools in the area. Individual schools are able to set their own timetables for training and inset days each year.

What happens if you take your child out of school during term time?

Sheffield City Council says family holidays should be taken during school holiday periods. Your child is expected to be in school every day during term time unless there are exceptional circumstances.

If there are exceptional circumstances requiring your child to be absent from school then an application for leave should be made to the headteacher who will decide whether or not to grant the leave.

If leave is not granted and you take your child out of school for a holiday you may be fined.

Fixed penalty notices

Your local council can give you a fine of £60 per child, which rises to £120 if you don’t pay within 21 days. This then has to be paid within seven days.

If you don’t pay the fine after 28 days you may be prosecuted for your child’s absence from school.

What do I do if I receive a fixed penalty notice?

Paying fines for unauthorised absences must be done online.

You will need your customer reference number, found on your fine letter, and your credit or debit card.

If you have been issued a fine for your child’s unauthorised absence in term time and wish to make representations against its issue you must make your representation in writing only.