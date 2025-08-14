What is clearing and what do I need to do to get the best university I can on A-Level Results Day?

As thousands of students across the country await their grades on A-Level Results Day today (August 14), the University of Sheffield is offering expert advice to help applicants navigate the university clearing process — whether they’re rethinking their choices, looking for new opportunities, or just didn’t get the grades they expected.

File Photo. | National World

Dan Barcroft, Director of Admissions at the University of Sheffield, said: “Results day is a big milestone and naturally brings a mix of excitement and nerves. But it’s important for students to know that there are many routes into university, and sometimes, what starts as a Plan B can end up being the best decision they make.”

“Clearing isn’t only for those who narrowly miss out on offers — it’s also a brilliant opportunity for students to explore different courses, change direction, or, if they have done better than expected, apply to universities they might have previously thought were out of reach.”

“Doing some groundwork ahead of time can really make a difference. If you know which universities and courses interest you, and have a list of questions ready, you’ll feel more in control and ready to act when the time comes.”

Here are the three top tips for students considering clearing from the University of Sheffield.

File photo. Here are three tips for how to navigate clearing and get the best university for you on A-Level Results Day. | National World

1. Do your homework

Spend some time in advance exploring your options. Look at course details, entry requirements, facilities, and campus life. Also factor in things like accommodation — some universities, such as Sheffield, guarantee accommodation for clearing applicants, but that’s not the case everywhere. Make sure you understand what’s on offer so you can make informed, confident decisions.

2. Don’t rush

It can feel like decisions need to be made instantly, but take a breath. Use clearing open days, virtual tours, and taster sessions to get a real feel for the university environment. Speak with students and staff. At Sheffield, we offer a range of opportunities for prospective students to visit the university, see where they will live and engage with our students to ask questions before making a choice.

3. Lean on your support network

You don’t need to go through the process alone. Parents, teachers, and family members can be invaluable sounding boards. Their input and reassurance can help you weigh up your choices calmly and avoid making decisions under pressure.

Clearing: your questions answered

Who can use clearing?

If you don’t hold an offer on results day — for any reason — you’re eligible for clearing. It’s also ideal if you’ve changed your mind about where or what you want to study, or if your results are better than expected and you're now considering more competitive options.

“At Sheffield, we still have places available for high-achieving students across some subjects,” said Dan.

Will I get accommodation through clearing?

At Sheffield — absolutely. We guarantee accommodation for all clearing students, located in green, residential areas close to campus. However, this isn’t guaranteed everywhere.

“If your preferred university doesn’t have space left in halls, you may need to consider private rentals or shared housing. Being flexible and proactive — such as joining social media groups to find housemates — can help you secure a living arrangement that works for you.”

Why choose Sheffield?

The city is known for its green spaces, affordability, and welcoming atmosphere. The University of Sheffield itself was named top of the Russell Group by students in the latest National Student Survey (NSS) and is known for its excellent student experience and award-winning Students’ Union.

Final Thought from Sheffield

“The most valuable thing parents and carers can do is offer reassurance, listen without judgement, and help students explore all options calmly,” added Dan

“Clearing can lead to unexpected opportunities — and sometimes, the road less planned leads to the most fulfilling university experience.”